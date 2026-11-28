The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for Hockey India elections scheduled to be held on December 5 and set aside two orders of the Orissa High Court staying the poll process.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli recalled the two show cause notices of Hockey India to Hockey Association of Odisha, which had proposed its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member.

The bench said grievances of Hockey Odisha will be redressed by a committee headed by ex-apex court judge Justice A K Sikri.

It said the court cannot allow the prospect of players, who are performing so well and training hard on the ground, to be jeopardised, and allowed the election to Hockey India to be held on December 5.