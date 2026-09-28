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SC Collegium recommends 3 chief justices of HCs as judges of apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of three High Court Chief Justices as judges of the apex court.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 8:55 PM IST
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The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of three High Court Chief Justices as judges of the apex court.

According to the resolution issued by the Supreme Court, the Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, as a judge of the apex court.

The collegium also recommended the name of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana, is also recommended for the judgeship at the Supreme Court.

The recommendation was made at the Collegium meeting held on Monday.

Besides the CJI, Justices Vikram Nath, B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh and P S Narasimha were part of the Supreme Court Collegium.

The Collegium's recommendation will now be processed in accordance with the established procedure for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtSC Collegium

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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