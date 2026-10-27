SC collegium recommends four judges for appointment as HC chief justices

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has recommended to the Centre the appointment of four judges as chief justices of various high courts.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, held its meeting on October 26 and recommended the name of Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, currently serving at the Gujarat High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.