SC defers hearing on pleas over Delhi protests, metro disruptions to Oct 15

The Supreme Court deferred to Thursday the hearing on pleas related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was scheduled to conduct the crucial hearing on a litany of petitions.

Justice Mohana, who was indisposed, joined the proceedings on Tuesday.

At the outset, the CJI told lawyers that Justice Mohana was unwell but still came to the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to adjourn the hearing, saying that health issues should not be ignored. Other senior advocates, including Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also agreed to the deferment.