Home / India News / SC dismisses plea against transfer of EC officers in poll-bound West Bengal

SC dismisses plea against transfer of EC officers in poll-bound West Bengal

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order dated March 31

SC, Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also said that the question of law raised in the matter would be kept open (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:58 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the transfer of administrative and police officers by the Election Commission in poll-bound West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also said that the question of law raised in the matter would be kept open.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order dated March 31.

The high court had dismissed a PIL challenging the transfer of officers by the poll panel in West Bengal.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly pollsElection CommissionWest Bengal

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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