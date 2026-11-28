"Finality is an essential attribute of the rule of law," the Supreme Court said on Saturday, as it frowned upon the increasing tendency of filing of "frivolous cases" by certain litigants, who are also called "court birds", to reopen already-decided matters.

The top court also underscored that frivolous writ petitions are being filed as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) matters, although they may have no semblance of any public interest in them.

"Private Interest Litigation, Publicity Interest Litigation, and Political Interest Litigation are all being filed before this court in the garb of Public Interest Litigation under Article 32 of the Constitution. Such filing of cases must not only be condemned, but must also be nipped in the bud, if necessary, by imposition of costs," it said.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the court cannot allow the finality of judicial proceedings to be defeated by a petitioner or a litigant merely by recasting the consequential relief. "Finality is an essential attribute of the rule of law. A judgment must, at some point, cease to be open to further argument, otherwise, every concluded proceeding could become the starting point of another proceeding," the bench said, as it dismissed a writ petition filed by a nonagenarian, a retired teacher, seeking re-computation of his pensionary benefits. The matter was already settled by the Patna High Court.

The apex court said it has no doubt that the high court was justified in taking note of the earlier proceedings and in declining to allow the petitioner to reopen a controversy that had already travelled through the judicial hierarchy not once, not twice, but thrice. "What is sought before this court now is, therefore, in substance, another gamble to unsettle a controversy which has already been put to rest. This sort of gamble must be curbed. The nomenclature of the proceeding or the manner in which the grievance is recast cannot alter its true character. The present petition must, accordingly, fail," it said.

The bench said it wants to highlight the increasing pendency in this court partly owing to such "frivolous cases" being filed by litigants, who are also termed as "court birds". "Article 32 of the Constitution of India is being invoked in a casual and frivolous manner. Matters which have been closed and concluded by judgments and orders of this court are sought to be reopened by filing writ petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. Further, the said Article is also being used for seeking urgent hearing of the cases pending before the high courts," the bench flagged. It also expressed concern over the tendency of litigants to challenge orders of adjournment passed in a specific case by high courts by filing a special leave petition or a plea under Article 32.