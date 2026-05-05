SC flags misuse of PILs for publicity, pvt gain; warns of stricter scrutiny

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the increasing abuse of public interest litigation (PIL), warning that the mechanism is often diverted from its original purpose of serving genuine public causes.

During the hearing, Justice B V Nagarathna remarked on the changing character of PIL filings, observing that many are now driven by extraneous considerations. “One thing we want to say by way of a reaction — PIL, or public interest litigation, has now become private interest litigation, publicity interest litigation, paisa interest litigation, and political interest litigation. All are called PILs. But we entertain only real and genuine PILs,” she observed.

The observations were made in proceedings linked to the Sabarimala review case, which is currently under consideration by a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The Bench also comprises Justices M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi. The reference raises significant questions concerning the scope of religious freedoms. At one stage, the Bench flagged the growing tendency to file PILs based solely on media reports. “We entertained PILs based on this kind of document, which should have been thrown outright in the dustbin? A news item... Law would have taken its own course if someone had committed misconduct,” observed CJI Kant.

Justice Nagarathna further said that courts are mindful of such practices. “It is easy to get articles written for the sake of filing PILs. We are very much aware. We have entertained PILs in the high courts. We are entertaining PILs here for genuine causes, for giving relief to the public in need of it, not for articles written in newspapers,” she said. She also raised concerns about attempts to convert routine grievances into PILs, pointing out: “Every day, my lord the Chief Justice receives hundreds of letters. Can all those be converted into PILs?” Addressing arguments that PIL proceedings are non-adversarial, the CJI clarified that this characterisation does not preclude adversarial consequences.