SC flags systemic bias in armed forces, grants relief to women officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that entrenched bias within the armed forces had resulted in several women officers being unfairly denied Permanent Commission (PC), observing that their career assessments were shaped by assumptions that hindered their advancement.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N. Kotiswar Singh, made the remarks while granting relief to affected officers across the Army, Navy and Air Force. The court found that women officers were often judged on preconceived notions about their suitability for long-term service, which skewed their evaluations and ultimately impacted their comparative merit.

“The inequality of opportunities has affected their inter se merit… We find that denial of Permanent Commission was a consequence of systemic discrimination… Thus, we invoke Article 142 to render complete justice,” the bench observed in relation to Army officers. In the Navy, the court noted that assumptions about women’s unsuitability for extended careers had undermined fair evaluation once progression opportunities opened up, adversely affecting their chances of securing PC. In the Air Force, it held that applying service length criteria to officers who were never given a meaningful opportunity to qualify for career progression was unjustified. Concluding that the denial of PC was legally untenable, the court issued a series of directions to safeguard benefits already granted and to compensate those who had been disadvantaged.

It clarified that women officers who had already secured PC through Armed Forces Tribunal orders or selection processes would not be disturbed. In cases where officers had exited service following denial of PC, the court directed that they be treated, as a one-time measure, as having completed 20 years of service for pensionary and consequential benefits, though without back pay. The ruling arose from a batch of petitions filed by women officers appointed under the Short Service Commission (SSC), who serve for limited tenures, typically up to 14 years, and must exit service in the absence of PC. Several had challenged adverse decisions before the Armed Forces Tribunal, leading to appeals before the Supreme Court. Lead petitions included those by officers such as Wing Commander Sucheta Edan, who questioned the manner in which post-2019 policies on PC were implemented.

While the Union government defended the policy framework, contending that PC decisions were based on service requirements and prescribed criteria, the court found gaps in its application. For the Army, the court reiterated that PC is not confined to male officers and protected existing grants of commission. It also extended pensionary relief to certain SSC women officers who had been released during the pendency of litigation, except those in specific cadres such as JAG and AEC. In the Navy, while upholding the vacancy model adopted in 2020 as a one-time measure, the court faulted authorities for failing to disclose evaluation criteria and vacancy calculations in advance. It directed promotions for eligible categories of officers and extended pensionary benefits to those who had left service during the pendency of proceedings, deeming them to have completed 20 years of qualifying service.