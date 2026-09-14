SC launches Hindi information service 'Jan Soochna Seva' on Hindi Diwas

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Supreme Court on Monday announced the launch of "Jan Soochna Seva", a new public information service in Hindi, with a view to making justice more inclusive.

Under this service, simplified Hindi summaries of selected significant judgments and orders, along with Hindi audio and video bulletins lasting approximately 15 to 30 minutes, will be made available.

"This initiative is being launched for the convenience of ordinary citizens, litigants, and especially persons with disabilities, enabling them to easily understand significant judgments, their implications, and subsequent proceedings in a language familiar to them.

"Its objective is to make access to justice more inclusive and to link the respect accorded to Indian languages with the dissemination of judicial information to the public. The use of simple language, along with audio and video formats, will also benefit those who find it difficult to read or comprehend lengthy legal documents," a press statement said.