The Supreme Court has been informed that mediation efforts to resolve the long-running inheritance dispute within the Kalyani family, involving ancestral assets estimated at over Rs 1 lakh crore, have failed.

The court has asked the parties to explore referring all connected disputes to a sole arbitrator.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed mediator in July, submitted a report informing the court that the parties could not reach an amicable settlement.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on Monday asked the parties to consider arbitration as an alternative.

"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no. 5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the Bench said. The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks. The court had appointed Justice Rao on July 13 to facilitate a settlement between Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath. It had also asked senior lawyers representing the siblings to explore an amicable resolution.

The dispute centres on claims over the family's ancestral wealth, including promoter stakes in listed companies such as Bharat Forge, Kalyani Steels and Hikal, besides real estate, land, jewellery and other assets. One of the principal disputes concerns an alleged family arrangement of 1993-94 between Baba Kalyani and his father, Neelkanth Kalyani. Hiremath claims the arrangement required the transfer of shares in Hikal held through Kalyani family-controlled entities to her and her family. Baba Kalyani has disputed the existence of a binding agreement, maintaining that the documents do not establish an enforceable obligation to transfer the shares. In a suit filed before the Bombay High Court in 2023, Hiremath and her husband, Jaidev Hiremath, sought enforcement of the alleged family arrangement.