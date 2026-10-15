SC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Congress over INDIA bloc's march to court

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Congress, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on a petition seeking restrictions on political protests and demonstrations within court premises, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from Gandhi and the other respondents on a plea filed by four lawyers. The court also heard petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi protests, and alleged assault on journalists and lawyers.

The plea follows the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court on October 12. The INDIA bloc held its ‘Chalo Dilli – March for Democracy’, bringing thousands of supporters to central Delhi. It demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing alleged irregularities in the exercise.

Gandhi and other senior opposition leaders led the march towards the Supreme Court to submit a joint petition challenging the Election Commission of India’s decisions on the SIR exercise. Supporters gathered along roads between Connaught Place and the court, waving party flags and raising slogans. Gandhi later entered the Supreme Court premises to personally file the petition. However, as the court registry was nearing its closing time, the petition was eventually submitted through lawyers. The gathering led to a large crowd and commotion within the Supreme Court premises. 'Nobody can browbeat us' When some lawyers referred to the march by opposition leaders to the Supreme Court premises, CJI Surya Kant said, "Nobody can browbeat us (judiciary)."