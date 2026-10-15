SC orders preservation of Delhi protest footage, issues notices to Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday took up multiple petitions arising from the recent protests in Delhi, issuing notices to the Centre, Delhi Police, the Congress party and opposition leaders while directing authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other digital evidence linked to the demonstrations.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard pleas alleging police excesses, unlawful detention of protesters, lawyers and journalists, restrictions on public movement and the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest venue. The court also sought responses in a separate petition challenging the march by INDIA bloc leaders to the Supreme Court premises on October 12.

The proceedings come amid demonstrations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Court orders preservation of protest footage The Supreme Court directed law enforcement agencies to preserve CCTV footage and other digital material collected in connection with the protests. Private parties were also permitted to preserve relevant material. Issuing notices on a batch of petitions, the court asked the Solicitor General's side and the petitioners to appoint nodal counsel to consolidate the overlapping issues. With 46 matters already before it, the Bench appealed to lawyers against filing further petitions on the same subject.

The court did not grant broader interim relief on Thursday. Congress, Rahul Gandhi face notice over court march The Bench issued notice to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on a petition seeking restrictions on political demonstrations within court premises and action over the October 12 march to the Supreme Court. The petition, filed by four lawyers, also sought contempt proceedings over social media posts by the Congress's Kerala unit and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra that criticised the CJI. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioners, argued that demonstrations within court premises amounted to an attempt to intimidate the judiciary. CJI Kant responded that nobody could browbeat the judiciary.

The court, however, declined to issue notice on the contempt prayer at this stage, saying it would first examine the respondents' replies. Opposition leaders' plea on voter deletions The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on petitions filed by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise. The petitions were tagged with existing cases challenging the revision in several states. The Bench also indicated that one of the petitioners would be asked to explain his conduct at the next hearing, without specifying the individual concerned.

Jantar Mantar de-notification challenged The court sought the Centre's response to a plea challenging the removal of Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site. The Delhi Police had issued an order on October 11, following recommendations of a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry, designating Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that its October 9 order was not the basis for the decision and that the committee had submitted a detailed report. The Bench declined to direct immediate restoration of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, opting instead to seek the government's explanation.

Women journalists' safety, seized devices Hearing a petition concerning alleged sexual harassment and assault of women journalists covering the demonstrations, the court indicated that an inquiry committee could be composed predominantly or exclusively of women, potentially including a former woman judge, an IPS officer and a social worker. Senior advocate Indira Jaising sought permission to submit details of the allegations in a sealed cover to protect the identities of women willing to come forward. The CJI agreed to the request. In a separate petition, the Delhi Union of Journalists sought the return of electronic devices allegedly seized by police. The Solicitor General disputed that any such seizure had taken place. The court issued notice but passed no interim direction.

Police commissioner tenders apology Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar submitted an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court in contempt proceedings over restrictions imposed during the October 10 protests. He denied wilful disobedience of the court's directions and sought discharge of the contempt notice. Defending the detention of protesters, the police said those taken into custody were kept at makeshift centres and released within two to six hours. The detainees were provided “hot, fresh and good meals”, while political leaders were accommodated in station house officer (SHO) chambers and offered tea, coffee, meals and other refreshments, the commissioner stated. The police also said restrictions on Metro stations were scaled back following the court's directions and normal services resumed by 10 pm on October 10.

Delhi HC hears plea over fresh protest Separately, the Delhi High Court recorded the police's assurance that all possible lawful measures would be taken to regulate a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party at Connaught Place on October 16. The demonstration was announced after two party leaders were remanded to five days of judicial custody for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation. A petitioner sought restrictions on the gathering, citing concerns over disruption to traders and the public. Imran Khan to challenge expulsion notice Actor Imran Khan will move the Bombay High Court against a Foreigners Regional Registration Office notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The action followed his detention during an October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.