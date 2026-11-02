Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR for fixed hours on Nov 7-8

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the bursting of approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for fixed hours on Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8 this year. The court has directed authorities to restore the complete ban on firecrackers from November 9, 2026.

According to the court's order, firecrackers can be burst between 6 am and 7 am and between 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. The court has directed authorities to reinstate the complete ban on firecrackers from November 9.

The directions were issued by a Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale in an order dated October 29, which was made available on November 2.

The court has also prohibited the bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones. Not all green crackers allowed The court permitted manufacturers holding valid certification for green crackers from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to manufacture only products listed on the CSIR-NEERI website between November 2 and November 6. It also directed that boxes containing green crackers must remain completely sealed to prevent their mixing with unauthorised or conventional firecrackers. The court reiterated that firecrackers containing barium and products not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers would not be permitted. It also prohibited the manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as 'ladis' or garlands.

QR codes mandatory, no online sales of firecrackers The Supreme Court has made product-specific QR codes mandatory for the sale of green crackers. Each box must carry a QR code issued for the particular product and batch. The code must provide details of the manufacturer, NEERI registration, PESO or District Magistrate licence, formulation and test certificate. The court said QR codes must be non-transferable and their sale would be treated as a violation that could lead to cancellation of the registration licence. The court has also restricted the sale of green crackers to designated locations identified by District Collectors or Commissioners in consultation with the concerned District Superintendents of Police.

"There shall be no sale or purchase of firecrackers through online platforms," the order said, adding that sales would be prohibited at locations other than those specifically designated. Licences of traders that had been cancelled will be temporarily restored from November 4 to November 6 to facilitate the sale of approved green crackers. These licences will be cancelled immediately if traders violate the court's directions. Authorities directed to check vehicles entering Delhi-NCR The Supreme Court has directed authorities to take steps to prevent the entry and circulation of illegal and conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. Officials have been asked to check vehicles entering the region and take appropriate action.

The court has also directed authorities to require manufacturers and traders to furnish monetary security. The amount will be determined by the authorities and will be forfeited if they violate the court's directions. Police and district administration teams will conduct regular inspections at designated sale locations. They have been directed to verify QR codes on a random basis and confiscate illegal or conventional firecrackers. Prosecution will also be initiated against manufacturers and traders found violating the directions. CPCB to monitor air quality before and after Diwali The Supreme Court has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in consultation with state pollution control boards and their regional offices across Delhi-NCR, to monitor air quality and prepare reports covering three periods.