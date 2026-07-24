SC proposes special courts for speedy trial of Manipur violence cases

The Supreme Court on Friday proposed setting up of special courts to conduct day-to-day trials in criminal cases arising out of the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, while directing probe agencies to complete pending investigations expeditiously and ensuring that victims receive copies of chargesheets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while hearing a batch of pleas relating to the Manipur violence, took note of the fact that many victims and their families are yet to get the copies of the chargesheets filed by the CBI and the state SIT in criminal cases.

It permitted the legal aid counsel, representing the victims, to approach the offices of the chief justices of the Gauhati and Manipur chief justices to seek the copies of the chargesheets. The lawyers will have to be provided the copies of the chargesheets within one week by the probe agencies. Proposing to set up special courts to conduct day-to-day trials in criminal cases, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state government, SIT and the CBI, to collate information about the cases where the investigations are complete and chargesheets are filed and also give details of those matters where probe is incomplete.