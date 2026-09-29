SC quashes Sambhal violence accused's NSA detention, fines UP govt ₹10 lakh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz, accused of being the mastermind behind the 2024 Sambhal violence, under the National Security Act (NSA), reported LiveLaw.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu set aside the Allahabad High Court order that had upheld Afroz’s detention and imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government for passing “an illegal preventive detention order".

The court held that the state government could not have passed the preventive detention order based on a confession allegedly made by Afroz while in police custody, LiveLaw reported.

The Supreme Court had reserved its order in the matter on September 8, when it questioned the relevance of the alleged custodial confession and whether such a statement could form the basis of the “subjective satisfaction” required for preventive detention.

What is the case? Afroz was accused in the November 2024 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, which broke out following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence left four people dead. He was arrested around 54 days after the incident, allegedly on the basis of a confession made while he was in police custody. Afroz was subsequently granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. However, on October 13, 2025, authorities passed an order detaining him under the National Security Act. The Allahabad High Court later upheld the detention, following which Afroz approached the top court. Before the top court, Afroz argued that his arrest was based on a custodial confession that was inadmissible in law. He also contended that the existence of multiple criminal cases against a person could not, by itself, justify preventive detention.

His counsel argued that such detention required a bona fide and informed “subjective satisfaction” based on sufficient material, reported LiveLaw. The petitioner argued that the mere possibility of a person becoming involved in criminal activity again, without cogent material supporting that apprehension, could not justify preventive detention. Moreover, Afroz also alleged that police personnel had themselves opened fire during the Sambhal violence and that this aspect had not been fairly investigated. He sought liberty to file a protest petition on the issue, the report said. The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, defended the detention order, citing the “likelihood” of Afroz causing violence or affecting public order. It argued that material demonstrating such a likelihood was sufficient to justify preventive detention.