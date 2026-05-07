SC refers Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur family trust dispute to mediation

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s family trust to mediation, appointing former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator. The trust is named after late Sunjay Kapur’s 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur (Rani Kapur Family Trust).

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order after all sides consented to mediation. The court also cautioned the parties against issuing public statements or discussing the matter on social media.

“It’s a family dispute; let it be confined among the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment,” the Bench observed during the proceedings.

The litigation has previously attracted judicial criticism over the manner in which the dispute has unfolded in public. During earlier proceedings before the Delhi High Court, Justice Mini Pushkarna had observed that “a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open” while urging the parties to explore mediation and resolve the matter amicably. While dictating the order, the Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the mediation process would be limited to disputes among family members and stressed that all parties must participate constructively. “This being a family affair, the endeavour on their part should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest,” the court said.

The Bench stated that it would consider the matter further after receiving a preliminary report from the mediator. The case is scheduled to be taken up again in August. The litigation centres on the constitution and management of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which Rani Kapur has alleged was fraudulently created to deprive her of her estate and control over entities within the Sona Group. In her suit, Rani Kapur has claimed that following a stroke in 2017, she was taken advantage of by her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur. According to her allegations, assets were transferred into the trust without her informed approval, and she was persuaded to sign documents, including blank papers, on the pretext of administrative formalities.

The dispute escalated after Sunjay Kapur’s death in June last year. Rani Kapur has alleged that Priya Kapur subsequently moved to consolidate control over major Sona Group entities, resulting in most family assets passing to Priya Kapur and the children, while she was left without any share. Separate proceedings concerning control of the estate and related assets are also pending before the Delhi High Court. On April 30, the High Court granted interim protection sought by actor Karisma Kapoor’s two children and restrained Priya Sachdev Kapur from creating third-party interests in assets belonging to late Sunjay Kapur. Before the Supreme Court, Rani Kapur has sought an order directing status quo on the alienation of trust properties.