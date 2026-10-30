SC refers Reliance KG Basin gas dispute to mediation, names ex-judge Desai

The Supreme Court on Friday referred to mediation the long-running dispute between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Centre over the alleged extraction of gas by RIL from ONGC’s neighbouring block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin. The court appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to facilitate the process.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi said the parties could engage domain experts to assist the mediator in resolving the dispute.

“Let Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai be the mediator. She handles complex commercial disputes well. Let an expert from each side also assist her,” the Bench said.

The court took this step after observing that the parties had been unable to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Reliance, informed the Bench that the company had no objection to mediation and was willing to participate in the process. He also suggested appointing a former Supreme Court judge and involving two domain experts nominated by the parties. In its order, the court said both sides could make written and oral submissions before the mediator. It asked the parties to contact Justice Desai and coordinate a convenient schedule for the proceedings. The Bench did not prescribe a deadline for completing the mediation and listed the matter after four weeks to review the progress.

The proceedings arise from appeals filed by Reliance and its consortium partners, British Petroleum (BP) Exploration (Alpha) Limited and Niko (NECO) Limited, challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that overturned a ₹14,750-crore arbitral award in their favour. On February 14, a division Bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee set aside the award, holding that it suffered from patent illegality and was contrary to public policy and the public trust doctrine. The High Court also ruled that the arbitration was domestic in nature, rather than an international commercial arbitration, since Reliance, the lead claimant, was an Indian entity. The dispute stems from a production-sharing contract (PSC) signed in April 2000 between the Centre, Reliance and Niko for developing the KG-DWN-98/3 block. Reliance initially held a 90 per cent stake in the project before transferring part of its interest to BP.

The controversy began in 2013 when Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) alleged that gas from its adjoining block had migrated into the Reliance-operated area. It claimed that Reliance and its partners had extracted and sold gas belonging to ONGC. A technical assessment conducted by DeGolyer and MacNaughton in 2015 confirmed connectivity between the reservoirs. Following this, the Centre raised a demand of nearly $1.55 billion, equivalent to approximately ₹14,750 crore, against Reliance. Reliance contested the demand and invoked arbitration under the production-sharing contract. A majority of the arbitral tribunal ruled in the company's favour, holding that the contract did not prohibit the extraction of migrated gas. However, the dissenting arbitrator maintained that Reliance could not claim revenue from such gas without specific government approval.

A single judge of the Delhi High Court initially upheld the arbitral award. The Centre subsequently challenged the decision before a division Bench under Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. The division Bench overturned the single judge's ruling on four principal grounds. It held that Reliance had committed a material breach of the production-sharing contract by failing to disclose a 2003 report concerning connectivity between the reservoirs. It also concluded that the arbitration could not be classified as an international commercial arbitration merely because foreign companies BP and Niko were part of the consortium. The High Court further observed that natural resources are held by the government in trust for the people and cannot be commercially exploited without appropriate authorisation. It also held that Reliance and its partners had benefited unjustly from extracting and selling gas that belonged to ONGC or the government.