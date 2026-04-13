SC refuses to quash CBI FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash a CBI FIR in the land-for-jobs case involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, however, granted exemption to the 77-year-old former Bihar chief minister from appearance before the trial court during the proceedings.

The top court allowed Yadav to raise the issue of the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case.

The Delhi High Court had on March 24 refused to quash a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the case involving Yadav and his family members, rejecting the RJD chief's contention that the agency's action was legally unsustainable in the absence of prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.