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SC registry flags over 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi's plea in SIR case

The registry asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the co-petitioners in the case

SC, Supreme Court
Besides, the registry also pointed out a shortfall of over ₹200 in court fee (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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The Supreme Court registry has flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the registry on Monday asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the co-petitioners in the case.

The registry also flagged certain illegible or missing pages in the petition, sources said.

Besides, the registry pointed out a shortfall of over Rs 200 in court fee.

Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the apex court to file the petition on Monday.

The plea has sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during SIR.

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Topics :Rahul GandhiSupreme CourtOppositionOpposition parties

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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