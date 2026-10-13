SC registry flags over 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi's plea in SIR case

The Supreme Court registry has flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the registry on Monday asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the co-petitioners in the case.

The registry also flagged certain illegible or missing pages in the petition, sources said.

Besides, the registry pointed out a shortfall of over Rs 200 in court fee.