SC rejects Centre's plea to revive ₹363-cr GST demand against Vodafone

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with a Bombay High Court decision that had struck down the goods and services tax (GST) proceedings against Vodafone Mobile Services Limited, holding that the company had ceased to exist following its merger.

A Bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice N Vinod Chandran dismissed the Centre’s challenge to the High Court ruling.

The Bench, during the hearing, questioned the basis for initiating tax proceedings against an entity that no longer existed after amalgamation.

The case relates to a Rs 363-crore GST demand arising from the transfer of Vodafone Mobile Services’ telecom tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure in 2017. The business was transferred as a going concern through a slump sale.

Vodafone Mobile Services subsequently merged with Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited under an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal in August 2018. The GST authorities were informed about the merger. Despite this, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Mobile Services in August 2024, seeking Rs 363 crore under the Central GST Act, 2017, besides a penalty. The tax department alleged that the transfer of the tower business constituted an exempt supply and, therefore, Vodafone Mobile Services could not have claimed input tax credit to the extent that it had done so. An adjudication order followed in January 2025.