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Home / India News / SC rejects PIL seeking ethanol content disclosure in petrol at fuel pumps

SC rejects PIL seeking ethanol content disclosure in petrol at fuel pumps

The Supreme Court asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court after refusing to entertain a plea seeking uniform labels disclosing ethanol content in petrol

E10 petrol, E20 petrol, ethanol blending, fuel logistics, petrol pump infrastructure
Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is a proxy litigation as a petition on a similar issue has been dismissed by the court (Representative image from Pexels)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:57 AM IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a directive to the Centre and others to ensure mandatory and uniform labelling on every dispensing nozzle at petrol pumps, disclosing the exact percentage of ethanol in petrol.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it is not going to entertain the PIL under Article 32 (right to approach Supreme Court directly) and the petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami can approach the jurisdictional high court for relief.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is a proxy litigation as a petition on a similar issue has been dismissed by the court.

"The petitioner wants government of India to be answerable to him," the AG submitted.

Goswami contended that he has the right to know the content of the petrol given at fuel pumps.

"Not only me but citizens at large should be informed about the composition of the fuel given to them," he submitted.

The bench asked Goswami, appearing in-person, to raise his contentions before the high court.

Goswami has also sought a direction that every fuel invoice should specifically and legibly state the percentage of ethanol in the petrol sold.

"Direct the respondents (Centre and others) to prepare and publish within a stipulated time an official, public, vehicle-wise compatibility database searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability or otherwise of various ethanol blends for each vehicle," his plea said.

It has also sought the constitution of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, the Bureau of Indian Standards and others, including independent automobile engineers, to examine and submit a public report on real-world vehicle compatibility of E20 across the existing fleet.

The plea said the committee should also submit a report on the impact on fuel efficiency, engine longevity and maintenance costs, warranty and insurance implications, the net environmental footprint, including tail-pipe emissions and water consumption associated with ethanol production, and food-security and feed-diversion concerns allegedly arising from the blending programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtPetrol pumpsPetrol pump

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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