SC reserves order on CoC plea to be heard in Byju's-GLAS Trust dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent company of Byju’s, seeking to be heard in a case concerning the removal of GLAS Trust Company LLC from the CoC.

The CoC is the main decision-making body formed during the insolvency process of a financially distressed company.

A Bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved the matter after hearing arguments on whether the CoC should be heard in proceedings that could affect its composition and past decisions.

The dispute arose from an application filed by former Byju’s director Riju Ravindran before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, seeking GLAS Trust’s removal from the four-member CoC.

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for the CoC, said the committee was a necessary party as the relief sought directly affected its functioning. Ravindran had also sought consequential relief against decisions taken by the CoC, he said. “The party who is directly affected by the relief sought in an application is a necessary party,” Sibal submitted. The NCLT had rejected the CoC’s plea to be impleaded. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in its February 24 order, held that although the CoC could litigate in its own name under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it was neither a necessary nor a proper party to Ravindran’s application.