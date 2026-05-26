SC seeks Centre's reply on vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea regarding staff and member vacancies across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and asked the high courts to send judicial officers on deputation to meet the requirements.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and sought assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani on the issue.

"Petition to be supplied to the office of Attorney General to ensure that the unfilled posts are filled at the earliest in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. As a stop gap measure tribunals may request HC to send judicial officers on deputation where such officers can be spared," the bench said.