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SC seeks Centre's response to plea for curbs on children's social media use

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking age-based social media restrictions and safeguards to protect children from online exploitation and harmful content

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response to plea for social media safeguards to protect children. | Photo: PTI
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response to a petition by Indore-based Emerald Heights International School seeking a regulatory framework to shield children from the harmful effects of social media use.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 7.
 
The school and its director, Siddharth Singh, have approached the court seeking directions to the Centre, the ministries of women and child development and law and justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to formulate and enforce comprehensive safeguards for minors on social media platforms.
 
The petition calls for prohibiting children below a specified age from accessing social media and introducing age-based restrictions on the creation, operation and maintenance of accounts by minors.
 
It highlights risks such as online grooming, sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate material and addictive platform use.
 
The plea also points to potential psychological and behavioural consequences, including depression, anxiety, poor body image, disordered eating, sleep disturbances and harmful social comparisons.
 
The petitioners have raised concerns about the circulation of intimate images under coercive circumstances and children's exposure to violent, sexually explicit and self-harm-related material, including content concerning suicide.
 
The plea also seeks safeguards against behavioural profiling and platform design features that encourage prolonged or compulsive engagement. It argues that the effects of such practices may go unnoticed until significant harm has occurred, making voluntary measures by social media companies and parental controls inadequate on their own.
 
The petitioners have further sought a declaration that the government's alleged failure to establish adequate protections for children against these risks is arbitrary and infringes their fundamental rights, including the rights to equality, life and personal liberty, and education.
 
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Topics :Supreme CourtSocial MediaCyber spaceCentre

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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