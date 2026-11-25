The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused, as of now, interim bail to activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who had challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail in the meantime.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, also sought similar relief on grounds of long incarceration.

However, the bench said, "Not today".