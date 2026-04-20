SC seeks report on non-functional Bengal SIR tribunals from HC CJ

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it would immediately call for a report from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court regarding the functioning of appellate tribunals set up to examine challenges to inclusions and exclusions in West Bengal’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The submission was made during an oral mentioning before a Bench led by Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat contended that the tribunals were effectively non-functional despite earlier directions of the court. He alleged that advocates were not being permitted to appear for parties and that only online applications were being accepted, creating barriers for affected individuals.

Referring to the court’s earlier order allowing individuals whose appeals are accepted shortly before polling to cast their votes, Kamat argued that these directions were not being implemented in practice. He pointed to media reports to support his claim that the tribunals were not operating as required. The Bench expressed concern over the repeated mentions in the matter, with the Chief Justice remarking on the frequency of applications being filed. In response to the grievances raised, the court stated that it would obtain a report from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on the issue the same day.

The apex court on Monday also urged an Appellate Tribunal in West Bengal to prioritise the appeal of a woman whose name was struck off the electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued the request after hearing senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner. Challenging a March 27 order passed by a judicial officer, Farasat argued that the petitioner holds a valid passport, was included in the 2002 electoral roll, and has been voting since then. He clarified that the relief sought was limited to an expedited hearing, given that the revision exercise is set to conclude on April 27.