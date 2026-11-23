The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, the Election Commission and the Law Commission on a PIL seeking comprehensive reforms in the anti-defection framework.

The PIL raised concerns over alleged misuse of resignations by elected representatives to circumvent disqualification proceedings and influence the survival of elected governments.

Besides the Election Commission and the law panel, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also issued notices to the Ministries of Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on the PIL filed by one A Sethu.

The PIL, filed through lawyers R Satish Kumar and Jatin, sought directions to prevent misuse of "strategic resignations" by MPs and lawmakers from legislative assemblies to evade discipline of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution.

It also sought directions to "(ii) secure time-bound, reasoned and transparent adjudication of resignations and disqualification proceedings; (iii) secure institutional review of the Speaker-centred adjudicatory mechanism; and (iv) reaffirm that in a hung Legislative Assembly, majority to form the Government must be tested only on the floor of a duly constituted House after Members are sworn under Article 188, and not through extra-parliamentary letters of support or demonstrations." The plea said that legislators facing, or anticipating, disqualification proceedings frequently resort to strategic resignations before the Speaker or Chairman can decide the cases on merit. The plea said such resignations can be used to facilitate political realignments, alter the numerical strength of legislative assemblies and potentially enable elected representatives to evade the consequences contemplated under the anti-defection law.