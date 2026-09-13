SC stays Gujarat HC proceedings on PIL seeking regulation of deepfakes

The Supreme Court has stayed proceedings before the Gujarat High Court on a public interest litigation seeking regulation of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake content, while considering the Centre’s plea to have the case transferred to the apex court.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued notice on the Union government’s transfer petition and made the notice returnable on October 5. The Bench, meanwhile, directed that proceedings in the Gujarat High Court be kept in abeyance until further orders.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the central government, told the Bench that proceedings concerning similar pleas before other high courts had already been stayed by the Supreme Court and that those matters had subsequently come before the apex court.