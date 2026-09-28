SC takes suo motu cognisance of minor's gangrape in moving bus in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the gangrape of a minor in a moving bus in Delhi-NCR, observing that such cases underline a systematic failure on the part of law enforcement authorities.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said one cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012.

"The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench said.

The top court said public spaces, including parks, buses, cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk due to lack of illumination, poor surveillance and other administrative facilities.