SC tells Sebi to respond to Sandesara plea in Sterling Biotech case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to respond to a plea filed by billionaire brothers Nitin and Chetan Sandesara challenging the regulator’s refusal to close its probe against them in the Sterling Biotech case. The apex court granted Sebi time until April 2 to file its response, while noting that it had earlier questioned the regulator’s decision not to close the investigation.
The SC Bench observed that its primary concern was the recovery of funds, stating that it was interested in money coming back to India as this would benefit banks. The court also clarified that the ₹5,100 crore paid by the Sandesara brothers as part of a settlement must be distributed to secured lenders on a proportionate basis.
The Bench directed that the sum be distributed among the consortium of lender banks in proportion to the amount due towards them.
“In consequence of the above, the litigation with respect to the loan amount of the petitioners for which the FIR was registered, and the one-time settlements (OTS) was sanctioned and approved, shall be put to an end by way of full and final settlement as per consensus, and this litigation shall be put to quietus,” the court said.
The court noted that the decision was taken in light of the “peculiar facts” of the matter and should not be treated as a precedent. It further observed that since the petitioners were willing to repay a significant portion of the dues, continuing criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose.