SC tells Sebi to respond to Sandesara plea in Sterling Biotech case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to respond to a plea filed by billionaire brothers Nitin and Chetan Sandesara challenging the regulator’s refusal to close its probe against them in the Sterling Biotech case. The apex court granted Sebi time until April 2 to file its response, while noting that it had earlier questioned the regulator’s decision not to close the investigation.

The SC Bench observed that its primary concern was the recovery of funds, stating that it was interested in money coming back to India as this would benefit banks. The court also clarified that the ₹5,100 crore paid by the Sandesara brothers as part of a settlement must be distributed to secured lenders on a proportionate basis.