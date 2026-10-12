SC to hear pleas on hardships faced by lawyers amid Delhi protests

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions, including one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), raising concerns over difficulties faced by lawyers amid ongoing protests in the national capital.

Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "Democratic activities must take place smoothly, but there should be no obstruction to the functioning of the Supreme Court or movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants".

A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who highlighted various issues, including the restrictions on internet services, amid the protests.