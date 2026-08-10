SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea seeking Cauvery water from Karnataka on Aug 13

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water to it.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions made by the counsel representing the state government that in a rain-deficient year Tamil Nadu was not getting its due share of Cauvery water.

"We will list it for hearing on Thursday," the CJI said.

The Joseph Vijay led-state government on August three approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water.