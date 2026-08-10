SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea seeking Cauvery water from Karnataka on Aug 13
The Tamil Nadu government has sought immediate release of its Cauvery water share from Karnataka, citing deficient rainfall and shortfall in its allocated supply
The Tamil Nadu government has sought immediate release of its Cauvery water share from Karnataka, citing deficient rainfall and shortfall in its allocated supply
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water to it.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions made by the counsel representing the state government that in a rain-deficient year Tamil Nadu was not getting its due share of Cauvery water.
"We will list it for hearing on Thursday," the CJI said.
The Joseph Vijay led-state government on August three approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST