SC upholds NCLAT order setting aside ₹301 cr penalty on Grasim Industries

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an NCLAT order that set aside a ₹301.6 crore penalty imposed on Grasim Industries by the Competition Commission of India and directed the fair trade regulator to hear the Aditya Birla Group firm again over its alleged dominance in the viscose staple fibre market.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) appeal challenging the May 5 NCLAT order.

The tribunal had observed that the CCI did not provide a chance to Grasim Industries to present its arguments after it differed from the findings of the Director General (DG), the regulator's probe unit.

The CCI had imposed the penalty on Grasim Industries in March 2020 for allegedly abusing its dominant position with respect to the supply of viscose staple fibre (VSF) to spinners in India. Grasim challenged the order before the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the CCI, which asked the regulator to hear the matter afresh. A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench said the CCI itself has "differed from the findings of the DG" regarding their directions for disclosure of discounting/pricing policy and sale to "buyers" who can trade VSF. In such cases, where there is a difference between the CCI and its DG, it "requires the Commission to give opportunity to the opposite party (Grasim)", the NCLAT said, citing previous judgments.

The NCLAT had said that CCI "had omitted to give notice" to Grasim Industries regarding the disagreement and thereby "deprived" the Aditya Birla Group firm "an opportunity to defend itself" against the proposed actions. "We set aside the impugned order and remand it back to the Commission with a direction to provide an opportunity to the appellant wherever the Commission differs with the findings of the DG and to decide the case expeditiously in a time-bound manner," the NCLAT said. The tribunal also made it clear that it has "not commented on the merits of the case" while passing the order, and the CCI "should not be influenced by anything contained in this judgement".

The CCI in its order had said that Grasim had abused its dominant position in the market for supply of VSF to spinners in India by charging discriminatory prices from its customers, besides imposing supplementary obligations upon them. The CCI directed the company to "refrain from adopting unfair/discriminatory pricing practices and also refrain from seeking the consumption details of VSF from the buyers". The watchdog also asked Grasim to put in place a discount policy, which is transparent and non-discriminatory to all market participants, and to make it easily and publicly accessible/available. A complaint alleging unfair business practices was filed against the Association of Man Made Fibre Industry of India, Grasim Industries, Thai Rayon, and Indo Bharat Rayon. The three companies are part of the Aditya Birla Group.