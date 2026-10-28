Schools in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday, October 29, as Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions to several districts, according to The Indian Express.

According to the report, authorities in four Jharkhand districts and six Odisha districts have ordered school closures for October 28 and 29. In Andhra Pradesh, schools in Anakapalli will remain shut until October 29, while closures in several other affected districts were announced for October 27 and 28.

With predictions for high to extremely heavy rains, administrations in some regions of Chhattisgarh have also enhanced preventive measures.

Cyclone Arnab latest update

The storm was approx 140 km southeast of Kakinada and 170 km south of Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm, according to the recent IMD bulletin referenced in the story.

By Wednesday morning, it is predicted to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, at a speed of 18 kmph. Odisha school holiday The Odisha government has ordered the holiday of schools and Anganwadi centres in several districts as a precaution against the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab. The closures have been announced as the state prepares for the potential impact of the cyclone. ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar The Khordha district administration centres in Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Puri have been ordered to stay shut from October 27. In Khordha, all government, government-aided and private schools, from kindergarten to Class 12, will remain closed from 1 pm on October 27 and throughout October 28.

Andhra Pradesh school holiday As district administrations take preventative steps in advance of Cyclone Arnab, schools in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh were closed starting Tuesday. While Anakapalli has mandated that schools be closed for 3 days, till October 29, the majority of districts have proclaimed October 27 and 28 to be closed. The orders apply to schools across all management categories in the impacted districts. Jharkhand school holiday Over the course of 3 days, Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, is likely to cause significant rainfall in several areas of Jharkhand. District administrations have been instructed by the state government to maintain vigilance, according to officials.