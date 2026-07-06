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Schools, colleges in Mumbai, Pune to remain shut today amid heavy rain

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST
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The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the regions, officials said.

In Mumbai, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert', the decision was taken keeping students' safety in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release on Sunday evening.

Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis.

Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed at least three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30.

Similar advisories have been issued for educational institutes in Pune, Thane and Palghar districts, said officials.

The administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Pune district on Monday after the weather department issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, Collector Jitendra Dudi said.

The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department and concerns over students' safety.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the university's Examination and Evaluation Board said the revised examination schedule will be announced shortly on the university's official website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mumbai rainsMumbaiMaharashtra News

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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