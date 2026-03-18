Searches launched after suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri, Doda, Poonch

Security forces have launched search operations following reports of movement of suspected terrorists at different locations in J-K's Rajouri, Doda and Poonch districts, officials said on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals, the officials said.

They said the suspected persons were seen moving through a nallah towards a nearby forest.

No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far, an official said.

Similar operations are also underway at several villages in Marmat in Doda after some locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.