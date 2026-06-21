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Security beefed up across Delhi for smooth conduct of Neet retest

Adequate police deployment, traffic regulation measures and crowd management arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident

Delhi police
Senior police officers said security has been intensified around all examination venues. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 11:55 AM IST
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Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the national capital on Sunday for the NEET re-examination, with police deploying additional personnel at examination centres to ensure the test is conducted smoothly, officials said.

Senior police officers said security has been intensified around all examination venues, with strict checks being carried out at entry points.

Adequate police deployment, traffic regulation measures and crowd management arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

Free drinking water and refreshments were also arranged for parents and guardians waiting outside examination centres, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NEET UGNEET-UGNEET exams

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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