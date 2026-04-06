Masked man drives car into Delhi Assembly, leaves bouquet; probe on

A car driven by a masked man forced its way into the Delhi Assembly's premises on Monday afternoon, breaching security barriers and triggering a security scare, news agency PTI reported.

The vehicle, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, reportedly broke through Gate No. 2 at around 2 pm and entered the complex. Authorities said the situation is currently under control, even as further details are being gathered.

“The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating,” a Delhi Secretariat official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The car exited the premises shortly after, and the individual fled the scene, the report said. The incident has raised serious concerns over security arrangements, with authorities treating it as a potential “security breach”. The Delhi police have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to trace the vehicle and identify the driver. Access points are also being reviewed, and staff present at the time are being questioned as part of the probe, PTI reported. The development comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded Budget session.