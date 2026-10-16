Traffic curbs imposed, heavy security ahead of CJP's march in Delhi today

Security forces have been deployed in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park on Friday.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and use public transport due to traffic movement.

In a post on X on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards."

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates," the post read. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons". Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The police appealed to protesters not to violate the order, while stating that they "may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem".

Delhi Police also assured the Delhi High Court that all possible measures under the law would be taken to address concerns surrounding the CJP-proposed protest. Traffic curbs imposed Traffic movement across several key stretches in central Delhi will be affected on Friday ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, with commuters advised to avoid select routes. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement on roads in and around Connaught Place may be affected from 3 pm onwards. The stretches include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, the 'C' Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (from GPO to the 'C' Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

The traffic police said dynamic diversions would be implemented depending on the prevailing situation, and advised commuters to plan their journey allowing extra travel time and use public transport wherever possible. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that the Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for "administrative reasons", after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding the protest. The march, announced amid a stand-off between the CJP and Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.