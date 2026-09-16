Security tightened across Delhi University ahead of student union polls

Security arrangements have been stepped up across the Delhi University campus ahead of the student union elections, with more than 2,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces to be deployed during campaigning, polling and counting, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The final day of campaigning is scheduled for Wednesday, while polling will be held on Friday and the results for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election will be declared on Saturday.

The officer said security would be heightened around all colleges and other important locations of the university to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections and maintain law and order.

Adequate police personnel will be deployed at strategic locations around the colleges, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans will maintain a visible presence around the campus, the officer said. The deployment will focus on preventing clashes, unauthorised gatherings and any untoward incident during the election process, he said. Police teams will also keep a close watch on sensitive and vulnerable points, particularly areas witnessing heavy movement of students and supporters during the final hours of campaigning and on polling day. Additional security arrangements will be made near polling centres to regulate movement and prevent overcrowding, the officer said. Paramilitary personnel will also be deployed at strategic locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements, he added.