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SEM court orders release of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

A special executive magistrate ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their judicial custody expired in connection with the October 14 Jantar Mantar protest.

Ashutosh Ranka, Ashutosh, Saurav Das
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were ordered released on Wednesday after their judicial custody expired in connection with the October 14 Jantar Mantar protest.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 6:54 PM IST
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A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after the expiry of judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar.
 The two were produced before the SEM, where their sureties were also submitted during the proceedings.
 Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.
 Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.
 Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with their judicial custody, asking them to await the SEM court's decision and approach the appellate court if their grievance persisted
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Topics :court ordersJantar Mantarprotests

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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