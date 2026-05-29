Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra named West Bengal advocate general
Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra takes over as West Bengal's advocate general following Kishore Datta's resignation after Assembly poll results
Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra takes over as West Bengal's advocate general following Kishore Datta's resignation after Assembly poll results
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:06 PM IST