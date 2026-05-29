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Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra named West Bengal advocate general

Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra takes over as West Bengal's advocate general following Kishore Datta's resignation after Assembly poll results

Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra (Photo: Bar and Bench)
Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra (Photo: Bar and Bench)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:06 PM IST
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Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra was appointed as the advocate general of West Bengal on Friday, according to an official notification.
 
The notification issued by the state judicial department said the governor has appointed Mitra as the state's top law officer under Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution.
 
The appointment takes effect from Friday afternoon itself, it added.
 
The development came following Kishore Datta's resignation as the advocate general of West Bengal, a day after the Assembly poll results were declared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West BengalJudicial serviceWest Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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