Shadows on the snow: A film turns the spotlight on Himalayan climate crisis

“What is happening in the Himalayas in the name of development and tourism is nothing short of a crime we are committing on ourselves and the future generation,” he says. These mountains, after all, provide water to two billion people across eight countries in the subcontinent, he adds.

To establish this ecological damage as a “con act”, Borua turns to the crime thriller genre. The Hindi-Punjabi film, set at the foothills of the Himalayas, revolves around Prakash Negi, an undercover cop tasked with catching a con artist. The fraudster has cheated a bunch of people by convincing them to part with their hard-earned money on the promise of tripling their ‘investment’ in just a couple of weeks. “Well, is this not what we are doing with the people and the generations to come — selling them the idea of a better life in lieu of nature?” he asks. The cheat, Ganesh Saharan, is a gym trainer who has excelled in the art of conning through smooth talking and agile movements.