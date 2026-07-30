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Home / India News / Shadows on the snow: A film turns the spotlight on Himalayan climate crisis

Shadows on the snow: A film turns the spotlight on Himalayan climate crisis

As extreme weather becomes the new normal, filmmaker Shankar Borua's Blue Ocean uses a crime thriller to question the cost of unchecked development in the Himalayas

Still from the film Blue Ocean
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Still from the film Blue Ocean
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
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After a series of heatwaves and rise in minimum temperatures even in colder regions, India is witnessing another monsoon havoc. Over 65 people have died in Assam, while in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), the death toll has crossed 50. Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, too, have witnessed loss of lives and livelihoods. Climate warnings are being issued for other parts of the country as well. 
However, this isn’t a 2026 story alone. From the devastation in Kedarnath (2013) and Joshimath (2023) to seasonal flash floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Assam, among other states, weather-related disasters are now a recurring phenomenon. According to the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, nearly 3.6 million people are displaced due to weather-related incidents in India every year. 
As the country faces the development versus sustainability debate, a question often arises: How far before it is too far? 
Filmmaker and entrepreneur Shankar Borua looks for the answer in his 2025 film, Blue Ocean, which is set to be streamed later this year. “This debate (of development versus sustainability) was relevant 20 years ago, but now the choice is clear: Green cover should be preserved at all costs,” he says. 
Borua, who was born in Assam and currently lives in Dehradun, has always been close to the Himalayan region. Seeing it turn into an urban dumb was his motivation for making Blue Ocean. 
“What is happening in the Himalayas in the name of development and tourism is nothing short of a crime we are committing on ourselves and the future generation,” he says. These mountains, after all, provide water to two billion people across eight countries in the subcontinent, he adds. 
To establish this ecological damage as a “con act”, Borua turns to the crime thriller genre. The Hindi-Punjabi film, set at the foothills of the Himalayas, revolves around Prakash Negi, an undercover cop tasked with catching a con artist. The fraudster has cheated a bunch of people by convincing them to part with their hard-earned money on the promise of tripling their ‘investment’ in just a couple of weeks. “Well, is this not what we are doing with the people and the generations to come — selling them the idea of a better life in lieu of nature?” he asks. The cheat, Ganesh Saharan, is a gym trainer who has excelled in the art of conning through smooth talking and agile movements. 
The theme of climate change and the references to the Himalayas are a constant in the film. “The idea was simple. I did not want to preach about environmental conservation,” he says. “It couldn’t be in-your-face for the viewers because this isn't something that hasn't been talked about.” 
The film portrays the two worlds of Negi and Saharan in Dehradun to depict that life can be beautiful, yet fragile, in the Himalayas in the light of the “con act” peddled and perpetrated by greed. 
Borua plans to take his movie to various colleges and universities in the hope that the younger generation would be more mindful of the way it engages with nature. 
“I was impressed by how they led the protest for the Aravallis,” he says. “They have to understand that there is no messiah coming to save this planet, and this fight has to start really soon.” 
The movie was shot entirely in Dehradun’s Rajender Nagar, some 30 km from Mussoorie. 
“I call myself a film entrepreneur because I don’t want important scripts to wait for a big star or platform,” Borua says, adding, “We cannot delay these discussions.”
 
The melting point
  • According to  reports by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, the Himalayas could lose up to 80% of their glaciers by the end of this century
  • According to the Observer Research Foundation, between Jan 2022 and March 2025, the Indian Himalayan states experienced 822 days of extreme weather conditions, resulting in the deaths of 2,863 people
  • Data from state portals show that the Himalayan towns experience tourist influxes, particularly during the summer heat-escape months that do not always align neatly with local rainfall and recharge cycles
   

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Topics :Climate ChangeHimalayasFloodsIndian monsoonHeatwavesshort film

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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