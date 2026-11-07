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Sharad Pawar discharged from Mumbai hospital after treatment for infection

The 85-year-old NCP-SP chief was treated for a chest and respiratory infection for three days after being shifted from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 4

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Pawar was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. The same day, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 2:15 PM IST
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NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing treatment for chest and respiratory infection.

Pawar (85) later proceeded to his residence near the Brech Candy Hospital, where he was under treatment for the last three days.

Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil visited the hospital Friday night to meet the former Union minister.

Industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP leader Praful Patel had also visited the hospital.

Pawar was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. The same day, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Sharad PawarNCP

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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