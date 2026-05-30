Home / India News / Shivakumar meets Guv Gehlot, stakes claim to form new govt in Karnataka

Shivakumar meets Guv Gehlot, stakes claim to form new govt in Karnataka

Shivakumar's swearing-in as the new CM will take place on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 7:44 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The newly elected CLP leader in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday and staked claim to form a new government, official sources said.

Shivakumar was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

Shivakumar's swearing-in as the new CM is scheduled for June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on Thursday and Governor Gehlot accepted his resignation the next day and dissolved the Council of Ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi court frames MCOCA charges against conman Sukesh in extortion case

IMD issues red and orange alerts as dust storms sweep across Delhi

No proposal to declare cow national animal or ban slaughter: Meghwal

CBSE portal was hit by malicious attack; 50 children were affected: Report

NBA realises ₹21.26 cr under Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism in FY26

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnatakaKarnataka Assembly

First Published: May 30 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story