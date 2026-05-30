Shivakumar meets Guv Gehlot, stakes claim to form new govt in Karnataka

The newly elected CLP leader in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday and staked claim to form a new government, official sources said.

Shivakumar was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

Shivakumar's swearing-in as the new CM is scheduled for June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan here.