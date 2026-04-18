Shows anti-women mentality: Kiren Rijiju slams Cong after quota bill defeat

A day after a united opposition defeated a Constitution amendment bill to tweak the women's quota law and increase the number of seats in legislatures through delimitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju on Saturday accused the Congress of being anti-women, and said it will have to face their "wrath".

"It has been established that the Congress is anti-women... It will have to face the wrath of the women of the country," Rijiju said.

"The opposition is celebrating after depriving women of their rights; women of the country will teach them a good lesson," he added.

The Union minister also accused the Congress of having an anti-women mentality, and said it stands "exposed" now.