Absence of name from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion, ECI tells Bombay HC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that leaving a name off the draft roll during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) cannot be called a deletion, because the roll is being compiled anew rather than trimmed or updated.

An SIR is a fresh preparation of the electoral roll, and the absence of a voter’s name from the draft roll does not mean that it has been deleted, the ECI told the court, according to a PTI report.

The bench of justices, Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar, was hearing a petition filed by Goa resident Paresh Salgaonkar, whose name was taken off the electoral roll for having changed his address before the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise started.

Appearing for the Commission, senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said the existing roll is used only as a reference point under an SIR and is not carried over. He cited Rule 25(2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which he said requires a roll revised intensively to be prepared afresh. A name appears in the draft only if the elector’s enumeration form has been filed, he said, so the draft lists only those who have been enumerated. SIR is different from SSR ALSO READ: Delhi High Court sets 90-day notice rule for allotment of Ramlila grounds Ashutosh contrasted SIR with the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the routine annual exercise held by the commission. “Under the SIR, the existing roll is not carried forward automatically. The existing roll serves only as a reference base,” he said, arguing that as the roll is being prepared afresh, a name missing from the draft roll does not technically mean it has been “deleted.”

“The draft, therefore, contains only those who have been enumerated. In SSR, only new or changed cases need to act, whereas in SIR, every elector must respond,” Kumbhakoni was quoted as saying by PTI. A voter not included in the draft roll “must file Form 6 to be included in the final ER, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period,” he told the court. Goa resident's plea for inclusion Salgaonkar, a resident of St Cruz constituency in North Goa district, had approached the court, along with six other members of his family, claiming that their names had been omitted from the draft roll even though they had submitted Form 8 (for change of address).