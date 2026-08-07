Solar cell capacity to reach 100 Gw in a year, says MNRE secretary

India’s solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to rise to 100 gigawatt (Gw) within a year from the current 32 Gw, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Sarangi said on Friday.

Wafer and ingot manufacturing capacity is also expected to reach 80 Gw by June 2028, when the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) policy for these upstream components comes into effect.

Sarangi said the government was also working on a support scheme to encourage polysilicon manufacturing in the country.

The average power procurement cost (APPC) for distribution companies (discoms) could fall from ₹5.20 per unit currently to ₹4.85 per unit with greater adoption of combinations such as solar and wind, solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), and round-the-clock renewable energy (RE-RTC), he said.

He was speaking at the International Energy Conference and Exhibition, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). “It will make Indian industries more competitive, enable data centres to expand at a much larger scale, and accelerate the green transition and the journey towards net zero,” he said. The MNRE secretary also said the national-level APPC for discoms had either remained stagnant or declined over the past three years due to the infusion of cheaper renewable energy into their portfolios. The Solar Energy Corporation of India’s (SECI’s) latest tender for round-the-clock renewable energy, with 90 per cent assured availability in each time block, discovered a tariff of ₹5.25 per unit, he said.

On green hydrogen, Sarangi said the government was undertaking several pilot projects to support green methanol supply to the shipping industry. SECI has also floated a tender for 500,000 tonnes of green methanol to aggregate demand and supply for shipping companies. Several pilot projects are also being undertaken with the transport department to assess the feasibility of green hydrogen in the transportation sector, and with the steel ministry to evaluate its use in direct reduced iron (DRI) plants, he added. Speaking at the same event, Abhay Bakre, mission director of National Green Hydrogen Mission, MNRE, said global collaboration in the green hydrogen space was important. “Over the next two to three years, if we can establish at least three or four long-term partnerships, it will be a significant step,” he said, adding that hydrogen can promise a long-term stability.

“This will enable countries to decarbonise and shield themselves from geopolitical shocks,” he said. However, it could take a few more years for countries to naturally develop hydrogen trading partnerships, as issues related to standards, specifications and logistics still need to be addressed, he added. Also speaking at the event, Jishnu Barua, chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), highlighted the additional costs involved in integrating renewable energy because of its variable nature. “Increased renewable energy penetration requires higher balancing reserves, more flexible operation of existing thermal plants and advanced forecasting tools, all of which raise operating costs and affect the efficiency of conventional plants,” he said.