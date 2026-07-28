Solar power curtailment of 8133 GWh in April-June this year: Govt

India witnessed solar power curtailment of 8133 gigawatt-hour during April-June this year as grid could not absorb excess supply during daytime, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik said on Tuesday.

As per information received from Grid Controller of India Ltd, solar power curtailment and restriction are being carried out to maintain grid security and due to mismatch between commissioning of transmission lines and RE projects, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The 8133 GWh solar power curtailment includes 2417 GWh in April, 3,235 GWh in May and 2,481 GWh in June, the minister said.

In another reply, he said PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG:MBY) is a demand-driven scheme wherein all residential consumers in the country, having a grid-connected electricity connection with local DISCOMs, can avail benefits of the scheme, for installation of rooftop solar systems (RTS) by applying on a national portal. Under the scheme, since its launch in February 2024, a total of 75,25,418 applications have been received, 39,72,447 RTS systems installed, benefitting 48,02,717 households across the country including the households in rural areas, as on July 22, 2026. An amount of Rs 27,343.90 crore has been released under the scheme as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) across the country, he stated.

In another reply, the minister said during 2025-26, a total of 18.71 lakh RTS systems were installed with a cumulative installed solar capacity of 6.7 GW, benefitting 22.71 lakh households across the country, including the rural households under PMSG: MBY. While electricity bills of consumers who installed RTS under the scheme have been largely reduced, over 18.93 lakh beneficiaries, including the rural households have received zero electricity bills depending on their self-consumption of electricity. Apart from installation of rooftop solar plants in residential sector, the PMSG: MBY also envisages installation of RTS plants in government and commercial buildings including educational and health institutions.