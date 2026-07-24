Wangchuk ends fast after Centre's assurances; Modi promises tougher action

Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late Thursday night at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Wangchuk was protesting alongside students and members of Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged Neet paper leak. The educator said that he broke his fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre that his demands would be met.

In a video message, Wangchuk said Nadda and Singh met him late at night along with leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body and conveyed the government's assurances.

Wangchuk said the government and Members of Parliament across party lines assured him that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government was also “positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026,” Wangchuk said in the statement. The assurance addressed one of his key demands that no criminal cases be filed against peaceful protesters. In a late-night message, PM Modi vows strict action Prime Minister Narendra Modi , hours after announcing fast-track courts to punish those behind exam paper leaks, last night said in a video message that a tough new law was on its way. The PM said he had received its draft and it would be discussed in a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

In his message, PM Modi said, “Friends, I am well aware that the issue of paper leaks is not a small matter. It causes immense distress to lakhs of students and their parents. Consequently, numerous measures have been taken over the past two-and-a-half months following these incidents, and the culprits have been apprehended and are currently in jail.” “Our primary responsibility was to ensure that the students did not lose an academic year; conducting the examinations promptly was crucial. The government mobilised all its resources to arrange for the exams of 22 lakh students to be held in the shortest possible time, and the results were declared just five or six days ago, on the 19th (of July).”

He added, “While news of the success and happiness of students across the country is coming in, we are not the kind of people to simply rest content with that. That is why I instructed the departments concerned today regarding the establishment of fast-track courts.” “Working tirelessly, late into the night, the departments have already submitted a draft proposal to me. This draft, which includes provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. It will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, and efforts will be made to pass the Bill in the House as soon as possible, starting with the second week of the Parliament’s session this coming Monday,” Modi said.

CJP vows protest at Jantar Mantar until Pradhan’s resignation CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, who mobilised the student-led movement, said he was grateful and relieved that Wangchuk broke his fast, and added that the CJP’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns. Dipke, in a video message, said, “We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike. Sonam sir’s life is very important for this country.” “We will not let Sonam sir's 26-day sacrifice go in vain. We will not let the sacrifices of the students who endured the Delhi Police's brutality go to waste. Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” Dipke said.